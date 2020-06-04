Dave A. Miller, also known as “Brother,” was born Aug. 6, 1951, and died May 30, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa.
He was born to Ivan and Cynthia Miller on the beautiful island of St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan A. Miller; son, Kevin Wheatley; sisters, Sonya Miller-Batiste and Thyra Miller; and brother, Kent “Larry” Miller.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Miller; wife, Margaret Miller; daughters, Adrienne Miller, Monique Miller, Sharee Hanley; son, Davon Miller; grandchildren, Tatyana, Isaiah, Emmanuel, Kamiah and Emma.
He is also survived by his sisters, Glencia Steele, Erie Miller, Pearl Anita Miller and Marilyn Miller; brothers, Glenn and Wayne Miller; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Services are by Hooper Memorial Home, Inc. (www.hooperfuneral.com)
