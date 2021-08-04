David Anthony Benjamin
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. David Anthony Benjamin on July 8, 2021, in Lanham, Md., at age 64.
David was born on May 9, 1957, in Harlem, N.Y., to Harold and Utah Benjamin. He spent his formative years in New York City, where he enjoyed the love of basketball and grew fond of jazz music. In 1974, David and his family relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he would graduate in the Class of 1975 from Charlotte Amalie High School. After graduation, he pursued a career in the National Guard that would span 20-plus years.
Once settling down in Washington D.C, David met his wife, Jureen Benjamin, in 1985 and in 1987 they got married. As a man of faith, David was a member of Faith Moravian Church of the nation’s capital where he held many leadership roles within the congregation. In the church is where David showcased his musical talents, playing a variety of instruments (drums, alto sax, tenor sax and vocals). Among his family and friends, David shared his gift of laughter and music whenever he could. He was a man of stature and character, a man who will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Utah Francis-Benjamin and Harold Benjamin; and his wife, Jureen Benjamin. He is survived by his children, Julieze and David II; as well as his brother, Michael Benjamin. Furthermore, he is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren.
David touched many lives as a friend and his memory will live on in their lives forever.
A funeral service will be held at Faith Moravian Church, 405 Riggs Road NE, Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. Tributes may be sent to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brentwood-md/david-benjamin-10264813
Joseph Jason Jackson
Joseph Jason Jackson, 49, of St. Thomas, died suddenly on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Joseph was well known in St. Thomas for his compassion and kindness.
He survived by his mother, Ina Ottley-Daniel; father, Joseph A. Jackson; stepfather, Harry A. Daniel; stepmother, Suzette Jackson; brother, Jeremy J. Jackson; aunts, Esmmie Potter, Ruth E. Frett, Ethlyn Ottley Farell, Sarah M. Ottley, Pactrica C. Ottley, Merle Charles, Maureen Jackson and Marjorie Jackson; uncles, William O. Ottley Sr., Rapheal A. Ottley (Mahide), Claude B. Ottley (Kuno), Milton Jackson, Americus Jackson Jr., Micael Jackson, Carlton Jackson, James Jackson and Jerry Jackson; nieces, Ashana A. Jackson, Annika A. Jackson; special cousin, Albion A. Ottley, William Ottley Jr., Shakeem Bryan, Kerlene Claxton, Karla Butler, Keri Fraser and Nicole Bryan; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Joseph’s family would like to thank the members of the Dutch Reform Church, the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, and Dan Hurley Home for Funerals for their prayers and support.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing is Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 to 10 a.m., immediately followed by the service at the Celestial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann
Services will be Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann, who died July 4, 2021. The service will be held at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Western Cemetery No. II.
Leatrice Sheen Todmann was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Clayton Todmann Sr.; father, Ira Bernhardt Sheen; and mother, Vanetta Merlett Sheen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Warde; sister, Kathleen Sheen Simmonds; uncles, John L. Sheen, Esq., Albert A. Sheen, Esq., and Richard Sheen; and special friend, Asta K. James.
She is survived by her daughter, Winona; sons, Warren Jr., Wentworth Sr. and Willis; sister, Audrey Sheen Plaskett; grandchildren, Ira C. Forbes, Wentworth C. Todmann Jr., Mia D. Todmann-Rivera, Carlia Todmann, Rachelle Todmann, Rochelle Piker; great-grandchildren, Sierra Todmann, Aria Rivera, Blake Rivera, and Ronin Piker. She is also survived by very special nieces, Maureen A. Simmonds and Marissa A. Simmonds; nieces, Kathleen A. Simmonds, Pamela C. Richards, Debbie T. Tutein, Tyree Knight; nephews, Michael Simmonds Jr., Melvyn Simmonds and Duane Richards; cousins, Merlene Gibbs and family, and Dale Cooper and family; special cousins-in-law, Gwendolyn C. Blake and family.
She is further survived by very special friends, Shirley D. Richardson (St. Thomas), Lisarose Bough (St. Croix), and Eulalie Pedersen (St. Croix); friends, Lucia A. Sackey (St. Croix), Delphine Lewis (St. Thomas), Rosemarie Gonzales (St. Croix), Lucia Cid-George (St. Thomas); Mr. and Mrs. Raul Rivera and family (St. Thomas); the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church family; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to state.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hurley Funeral Home.
