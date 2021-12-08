It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Edmond Theophilus Edgecombe, our beloved husband, brother and father.
He died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at age 69. David was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Edgecombe, better known as Miss Belle; his father, Edward Theophilus Edgecombe; and sister, Dahlia Edgecombe Achara.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Lee-Edgecombe; son, Emani Fenton; and sister, Eudora Fergus.
Also left to mourn are David’s grandchildren, Sabai and Zayd Fenton; daughter-in-law, Joelle Fenton; nieces and nephews, Dr. Coretta Fergus, Colin Fergus and family, Carla Lee and family, Dr. Ogechi Lubeigt, Chinedu Achara, Dr. Nneoma Chinweokwu, Ginika Owan and Sydney Lee, who was like a daughter to him; special cousins, the Rev. Florence Daley, Olive Edgecombe-Howell and the wider Edgecombe and Daley families; brothers-in-law, Sir Howard Fergus, Dr. Chima Achara and Kendall Lee; sisters-in-law, Yvette Fenton, Laura O’Garro, Andrea Lee, Donna Lee-Pearson and Linda Lee-Hassan; close friends, Jeddy Fenton, Joel Webbe, David Hogan and Robert Luke; Dr. Vincent Cooper, Eardley Smith, Sharlene Harris and other family members and close friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of the life of David Edgecombe is planned for Saturday, Dec. 11, at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center at 10 a.m. and a live stream link to this is Celebrating the life of David Edgecombe youtube.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.