The Gershator family wishes to inform friends and former students that
David Gershator, a longtime resident of St. Thomas, passed in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 24.
He was born in Haifa in 1937, coming to the U.S. at the age of 8, where he became a Dodgers fan and flyweight boxer, graduated from Boys High in Brooklyn, City College (B.A.), Columbia University (M.A.), New York University (Ph.D.), and studied art at the Art Students League and Robert Blackburn’s Printmaking Workshop.
David was a man of many talents. For his work as a scholar and poet, he received a National Endowment of the Humanities literature grant and N.Y. State Creative Arts Public Service poetry award. His publications include children’s books, poetry chapbooks, and translation of Federico García Lorca’s letters. In St. Thomas, his paintings and prints were exhibited at, among other venues, the Reichhold Center for the Arts and Chase Manhattan Bank.
When asked about some of the high points in his life, he said, “Creatively — writing a good song. Professionally — teaching creative writing.” As a professor of literature, romance languages, English and creative writing, he taught at the University of the Virgin Islands and universities in N.Y. and N.J., including Rutgers, CUNY’s Seek Program, and Brooklyn College.
David is survived by his wife, Phillis Gershator; son, Daniel Gershator; and daughter, Yonah Gershator. His family welcomes comments and memories, mailed to pgershator@yahoo.com, for a commemorative booklet. For any donations in David’s honor, please consider the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas and My Brother’s Workshop.
