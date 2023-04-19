The family of David Walter Williams, better known as “Walter Williams” or “Kitch,” announces his passing on April 2, 2023, at the age of 93.
Walter was born on the island of Tortola, BVI, on March 1, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Enid Dorothy Williams “nee” Forbes; his mother, Clemencia Williams “nee” Christopher; his father, Samuel Wilfred Williams; his brothers, Edwin a.k.a. “Sport” of Tortola, Arthur, Harold “Tell the World” and Luther Williams; his sisters, Marion Williams-Golden, Daisy Vanterpool, Eunice Williams, Rosalie Sibilly and Mavis Samuel; his step granddaughter, Sherett LoShanna James and other relatives too numerous to mention.
He is survived by his daughter, Monica Williams Carbon, Esq.; his step daughters, Caroley and Beverly Brunn; his step great granddaughter, J’Briyan Nikyelah Vaughn; his sister, Iris Scatliffe of Tortola; his son-in-law, Cleveland B. Carbon; his brothers-in-law, Cecil Forbes and Arnold “Patrick” Samuel; his sisters-in-law, Cynthia Mactavious and Erna Williams; his nieces, Merlene Gordon, Melonie Gordon, Mona Williams, Muriel Durant, Lyra Alvarez, Mercedes “Sadie” Vanterpool, Ivena Vanterpool, Bonecia Knight, Patricia Seals, Olympia Scatliffe, Lydia Scatliffe, Lorraine Scatliffe-Wilson, Sherrie-Ann Williams, Sharlene Williams-Mack, Shellise Williams-Milliner; his nephews, Othniel Vanterpool, Amos Frett, Mario Williams, Irad Vanterpool, Leslie Vanterpool, Noel Vanterpool, James Williams, Dale Donovan, Aubrey Lewis, Winston Scatliffe, Harold Anthony Williams, Marius Sibilly, Sr., Melvin Sibilly, Eric Sibilly; and many other relatives too numerous to mention.
Special friends, Jean and Godfrey Smalls, Chrisbin Webster, Gloria Fabian and family, Cathy Rivera, and Winston Callwood. Special neighbors, Erna Williams (sister-in-law), Delphine Lewis, Juanito and Phyllis Benjamin.
Those who knew Walter loved him for he was a kind, calm, loving, generous and thoughtful man. He was blessed to live a full and meaningful life. Friends and family are invited to attend the celebration in remembrance of Walter.
Walter’s viewing will take place at 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at Christchurch Methodist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church. The interment will be at Western Cemetery 1. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed at eternalviewing.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
