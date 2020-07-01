Dean Martin
We regret to announce the passing of Officer Dean Martin, affectionately known by many as Deano or Long Platt. He passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Preceding him in death is his father Malcolm Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Martin; mother, Yvonne Waldron; stepfather, Jerome “Wally” Waldron; son, Dakwan Benson; daughter, Nikkia Martin; grandmother, Amanda White; sisters, Neta Christopher Martin, Shauna McCoy; brother, Shawn Waldron, mother-in-law, Nella Carbone; sister-in-law, Loretta Tocco; brother-in-law, Sal Tocco; aunts, Faliceta Garvey, Pamela Richardson, Patricia Scott, Lydia Scott; uncles, Roy Garvey, Daril Scott, Michael Scott, Padget Martin, Stud Martin; cousins, Neisha Christopher, Darlene Johnson, Tamika Scott, Dr. Takara Scott, Daria Scott, Dwayne, Richardson, Davon Richardson, Denesha Hansen, Dr. Monique Dowman, Reane Gabriel, Pauline Scott, Carlton Maynard, Marissa Garvey, Aletha Garvey, Royson Garvey, David, Elbert Kingsley, Reginald “Ras Reg,” Conroy Prince Kanulda, Otis “Big O” Martin, Royce Henry, Florence Henry, Valarie Molyneau Martin, Junie Crawford, Moressa Olive, Diane Martin, Leshell Gumbs, Janet Battey, Shirley Quetel Hendricksen, Dean Simon, Leonie Grigg, Jacklyn Powell, Emelly Christopher; special friends, Pastor Samuel Weeks, Slim, Kebo, Ira Frazer, Keith Issac, Tully, Bouncer, Kimo Crooke, Leroy Henry, Sleepy, Darren, Ezequiel, Damian, Gary, Champy, Questel; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Sea burial service: Officer Martin was cremated March 25, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Secret Harbour Beach. All attendees must wear masks.
Dean was born March 4, 1970, in Antigua to Yvonne Scott and Malcolm Martin. He came to St. Thomas at an early age. He attended Addelita Cancryn Junior High School and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School on June 22, 1990.
Upon his graduation he relocated to New York and attended Apex Technical School Inc. to train as a diesel truck mechanic. After the completion of his training in March 1991 he returned to St. Thomas. His first job was at Sucram in Smith Bay. Dean went on to train at the Police Academy, graduating as a police officer.
He was very skillful and articulate with his hands. In 1988 he built his first boat and named it “Katastrophy.” Hurricane Hugo came that same year and damaged it. This did not deter him as he completed repairs to the boat. He loved taking part in Carnival Boat Races and he built a total of three boats.
