We regret to announce the death of Dean Schulterbrandt, who passed away Dec. 9, 2019.
The first viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Nisky Moravian Church, with services to follow at 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Gumbs; sons, Sherwin, Duane, Shorwn and Julien Schulterbrandt; sisters, Alda Schulterbrandt-Monsanto, Yvonne Schulterbrandt-Pilgrim and Eleanor Schulterbrandt; brothers, attorney Frank, Ariel, and David Schulterbrandt; aunts, Rita Schulterbrandt-Smith, Calma I. Gumbs, and Bridgette Gumbs-Leslie; uncle, Samuel Gumbs Sr.; brothers-in-law, Austin Monsanto and Ulysses Pilgrim; sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Linda and Pam Schulterbrandt; daughters-in-law, Beverly and Hamida Schulterbrandt; grandchildren, Sydney, Stewart, DeAnnie and Liana Schulterbrandt, Aaron H.X. Rhymer, and Andrea Carboni; nieces and nephews, Stephen, Trevore, and Edwin Monsanto, Ulani, Taberi, and Tamik Pilgrim, Cheryl Plaskett, Eve, Cherilyn, Adelbi, Shamika, Ariel, Kennard and Jarvis Schulterbrandt, Ira and Roy Owen; special friends, Glenda Goodings, Patsy van Beverhoudt, Mark Gottlieb and the entire staff of Gottlieb Quickway Service Station.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.