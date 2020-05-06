Deborah Christmas-Joy passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a lovely and charismatic free spirit who embraced life.
Deborah seemed to excel at everything she put her mind to. In sports, she had her “15 minutes of fame” in a junior synchronized swimming exhibition, and she developed a fondness for tennis, which she learned from her uncle Leo Barbel, an accomplished tennis pro in his own right. This sparked a lifelong passion, as she followed the matches at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open well after she no longer played the game. Later, she could be found on the softball team at her work.
In music, she especially enjoyed playing the guitar, learning at an early age from the late Johnny Lamotta, a member of the popular family of musicians in St. Thomas. When a family friend opened a boutique on the island, Deborah honed her sewing skills there, and later modeled their clothing at local hotels.
But it was from her mother that she developed a lifelong passion for cooking and animals. As long as she or her mother were at home there was always something going on in the kitchen, and animals nearby. Later in life, she could quite often be found watching cooking shows as she looked for new ways to prepare food. Her library included numerous cookbooks.
From the front office at Frenchman’s Reef Hotel to Pan American Airlines, then assorted travel agencies, Deborah’s work in the hospitality industry sparked another passion; that of travel and travel she did --- extensively. It took aging parents, family obligations and much later, a debilitating illness, to quell that spirit.
Deborah Christmas-Joy was preceded in death by her parents, retired Col. and Mrs. Joseph Christmas.
She is survived by her sister, Rita; the Barbel, Christmas, Johnson, Locust, Sheviski, Sibilly, Steele, Thompson and the Weatherford families; a special lifelong family friend Doris Lindquist, and fur-buddies Spunky and Buttons; a special thank you to caregivers Magdalene George and Marguerite Henderson for their tireless patience, kindness, and compassion.
In keeping with Deborah’s wishes, there will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of St. Thomas, 4012 New Hernnhut, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802. Thank you.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
