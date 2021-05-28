Deborah Jean Rodgers
Deborah Jean Rodgers, neé Martin, of Judith’s Fancy, St. Croix, passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Fla., on May 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Crecencia Martin; her daughter, Tamara A. Rodgers; her brother, Herbert L. Kelly; her uncle, John L. Martin; and her aunt, Willie Mae Evans.
She was survived by her husband, Roy A. Rodgers; daughters, Deborah Audain and Kama N. Rodgers; stepson, Russell Rodgers; brother, Roy L. Martin; sister, Annie Ruth Martin; grandchildren, Marquida Webster, Chantell Semper, Earl Semper and Kamani Rodgers-Henry; aunt, Gladys Martin; nephews, Ronald and Rowan Martin, Jeff, Wesley and Kent Kelly, Rupert Reefer, Shawn Smith and Asher Ritter; nieces, Rhea Martin-Highsmith, Yuri Rodgers Milligan, Anita Nibbs, Kenisha Reefer, Ashara Ritter-Encarnacion, Keisha Rodgers-Barnett, and Lalerah and Leonarda Rodgers; sisters-in-law, Malvina, Lenore and Sandra Rodgers; brothers-in-law, James Rodgers and Leonard Rodgers; and many great nieces and nephews; the family of Charles, Regina, Ann, and Terrence Benjamin, Edney family, Heyliger family, James family, Kelly family, Martin family, Rice family, Richards family and the Thomas family; special cousins, Veronica Philips, Eloise Benjamin, Carol Scott-Small, Alicia James, Eva M. Keith; special friends, Hilma Booth, Valarie Hay, Deanna Sackey, Janet Brow, Aloma Blake, Anita Plaskett and Mary Harley; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes and musical selections will begin at 9 a.m. with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. on Wednesday June 2, 2021, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
John Wesley Hill Sr.
The family of John Wesley Hill Sr., better known as Johnny, is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1949, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years.
“Johnny” Hill is survived by his mother, Eugenia Joseph Rivera; wife, Sandra Henderson Hill; sons, John Jr., Jay Sr., Jai and Jermaine Hill; brothers, Benjamin Hill Jr. and Raphael Rivera; sisters, Antoinette Oliver and Juanita Laverne Hill-Harper; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Jonetta Darden-Hill, Angelica Wheatley, Donna Henderson, Modesta Martinez, Margaret Martinez, Linda Martinez, Marilynn Martinez, Marrisa Martinez, Calroy Bishop and Roberto Martinez; daughters-in-law, Delia, T’Shura, Fatima and Raven Hill, and Destiny Lemons; 13 grandchildren, Sofia, Adair, Jayda, Janay, Jay Jr., Tyrese, Tysen, Jami, Ja’Nyah, Jaden, Jordyn and Jade Hill, and Destin Lemons; nieces and nephews, Candace Parilla, and Benjamin III, Kiev and Shawn Hill; and close family members, Joseph, Roberts, Lewis, Kean, Francois, Darden, Pilgrim, Schulterbrandt, Bishop, Henderson, Ludvig, Prince and Nisky Moravian Church families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second viewing and tributes will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 8:3 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
A livestream of the service will be available via the Nisky Moravian Church Facebook Page or at https://niskymoravian.org/services or the Nisky Moravian Church YouTube Channel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be sent in Memory of John W. Hill, Sr., to the:
Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center
c/o Nisky Moravian Church,
P.O. Box 302387, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803
An offering will be received during the service toward the Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center in memory of John W. Hill Sr., also known as Johnny Hill.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
