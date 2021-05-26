Deborah Jean Rodgers
Deborah Jean Rodgers, neé Martin, of Judith’s Fancy, St. Croix, passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Fla., on May 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Crecencia Martin; her daughter, Tamara A. Rodgers; her brother, Herbert L. Kelly; her uncle, John L. Martin; and her aunt, Willie Mae Evans.
She was survived by her husband, Roy A. Rodgers; daughters, Deborah Audain and Kama N. Rodgers; stepson, Russell Rodgers; brother, Roy L. Martin; sister, Annie Ruth Martin; grandchildren, Marquida Webster, Chantell Semper, Earl Semper and Kamani Rodgers-Henry; aunt, Gladys Martin; nephews, Ronald and Rowan Martin, Jeff, Wesley, and Kent Kelly, Rupert Reefer, Shawn Smith and Asher Ritter; nieces, Rhea Martin-Highsmith, Yuri Rodgers Milligan, Anita Nibbs, Kenisha Reefer, Ashara Ritter-Encarnacion, Keisha Rodgers-Barnett, and Lalerah and Leonarda Rodgers; sisters-in-law, Malvina, Lenore, and Sandra Rodgers; brothers-in-law, James Rodgers and Leonard Rodgers; and many great nieces and nephews; the family of Charles, Regina, Ann, and Terrence Benjamin, Edney family, Heyliger family, James family, Kelly family, Martin family, Rice family, Richards family and the Thomas family; special cousins, Veronica Philips, Eloise Benjamin, Carol Scott-Small, Alicia James, Eva M. Keith; special friends, Hilma Booth, Valarie Hay, Deanna Sackey, Janet Brow, Aloma Blake, Anita Plaskett, Mary Harley; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes and musical selections will begin at 9 a.m. with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. on Wednesday June 2, 2021, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
George A. Lake
The family of George A. Lake is sad to announce his passing on May 4, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Berenice Chalwell Lake, of 57 years of marriage; daughters, Linlie Lake Ramsey (Paul A. Ramsey), Suzette Lake Clay (Michael Clay) and Dr. Ingrid Lake Myers (Jay Myers); son, George Michael Lake (Glenda L. Lake, Esq.); sister, Druphemia Webster; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 nieces; seven nephews; 29 great-nieces; 26 great-nephews; 12 great-great-nieces; and 11 great-great-nephews.
George was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who was loved so deeply by all who encountered him. He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Anguilla, British West Indies. In the 1950s, George selected St. Thomas as his permanent residence. During the years, many fellow islanders loved George for his honesty, integrity, and commendable character. He was exactly who he said he was; never any surprises. He was a humble, peacekeeping, devout Adventist Christian who loved the Lord.
The viewing is at 9 a.m., Sunday, May 30, with service to follow at 10 a.m. at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church at 55 Dronningens Gade (Seventh-day Adventist Street).
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services. You may send your condolences to the family at georgelakeusvi@gmail.com.
Bill Antonio Greaux
The family of Bill Antonio Greaux, better known as Babap, is saddened to announce his passing on Friday May 14, 2021.
He was born Feb. 17, 1943, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He was an amazing father and grandfather who was loved so deeply by them.
He was survived by his stepdaughter and caregiver, Julian Robinson-Bastien; his stepson-in-law, Nathan Bastien; his grandkids, Nalissa Bastien, NYA, Lease Bastien, Nahkai Bastien and Nathaniel Bastien; his brothers, Renaldo Greaux, Harry Greaux, Gerald Greaux, Lawrence Greaux and Freank Greaux; his sisters, Edna Greaux, Valeria Peiria, Shirley Graham, Nancy Rabess and Vivian Greaux, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, May 28, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second viewing will be held Saturday, May 29, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Walford S. Thomas
We regret to announce the passing of Walford S. Thomas, also known as Wally or Mr. Thomas, on May 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
He was survived by his son, Dennier Walford Thomas (Tampa, Fla.); sisters, Kathleen Morton (St. Eustatius), Mildred Thomas (St. Thomas, USVI), Gloria Gumbs (Anguilla) and Margaret “Dell” Gumbs (St. Thomas, USVI); brothers, Freeman Gumbs (Anguilla) and Joseph Gumbs (St. Thomas, USVI); adopted brother, Alford Thomas (Anguilla); grandchildren, Dejanae Thomas (Tampa, Fla.) and Apryll Thomas (Tampa, Fla.); nieces and nephews too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S.; cousins too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S.: and friends too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S..
The first viewing will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.