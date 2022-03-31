Debra Alicia Faulkner
It’s with a broken heart and much sadness that we, the family of Debra Alicia Faulkner, announces her passing. Debra transitioned on Feb. 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga., at the age of 56.
Her parents, Doris Albena Faulkner and Juneau Adrien Faulkner, preceded her in death.
Debra is survived by her son, Kailan Faulkner; brothers, Marlon Faulkner, Juneau Faulkner Jr., Kade Faulkner and Roy Faulkner; sisters, Laurette Williams and Faye Richardson; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
An online memorial will be announced at a later date.
