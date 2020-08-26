The family of Debra Iana Ottley, better known as Cook or Chef, announces her untimely passing on Aug. 12, 2020.
She was employee of the Hard-Rock Café, the Green House Bar and Restaurant, Jen Island Café and Deli, Betsy’s Bar and Restaurant and Smoking Rooster.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver W. Ottley; and mother, Isa O. Ottley.
She was survived by her brothers, William O. Ottley Sr., Raphael A. Ottley (Mahide), Claude B. Ottley (Kuno), and Oliver W. Ottley Jr.; sisters, Ruth E. Frett, Ina Ottley-Daniel, Ethlyn Ottley-Farrell, Sarah M. Ottley, Patricia C. Ottley, and Lucia A. Yvonne Ottley; brother-in-law, Harry Daniel; sister-in-law, Helen Ottley, uncles, Elreth Thomas and Ralph Thomas, and aunts, Esmie Potter and Caroline Thomas.
She also survived by nephews, Joseph J. Jackson, Jeremy J. Jackson, Albion A. Ottley (Jigga), William Ottley Jr., Shakeem A. Bryan, Oliver W. Ottley (Jo Jo), Oliver W. Ottley (Little Jo), Alec Ottley Whyte, Jr. and Danny Ottley Whyte; nieces, Kerlene Claxton, Karla Butler, Keri Fraser, Nicole N. Bryan, Veronica A. Ottley and Nicole Ottley; great-nephews, Jamual Davis, Clem Claxton Jr., Joshua Henry, Elijah Henry, and Daniel Fraser; and great-nieces, Kylisha Davis, Kaisha Davis, JaShelle Henry, Jirah Henry, KiJhauna Thomas, Rachel Fraser, Ashana Jackson, and Annika Jackson
She was also survived by her special friends, Dona Hodge and Tishella Freeman; goddaughter, D’Nika Joseph; and godson, Shawn Callwood.
She was also survived by relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
She attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Sugar Estate, and was a graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School's Class of 1988.
The viewing for Debra Iana Ottley will be 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory. The second viewing will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory, with the service shortly after the viewing.
The viewing and service will be viewed on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page. She will be cremated and laid to rest in Western Cemetery, MI North 20/West 75, at a later date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and attendees must adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory on St. Thomas.
