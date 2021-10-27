It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Decon Artnell G. Hendrickson, also known as Super, who passed away Oct. 12, 2021 in St. Thomas, USVI.
He is survived by his loving wife of twenty five years, Eugenie O'Marrow Hendrickson; stepdaughter, Leona Warrell; brothers, Vernon Caines, also khnown as,, and Danny Steele; sisters Maritza Dias, Sonia Tyson, Michelle Herbert, Tameka Williams, Jacynthia Thesier, Yvonne Hendrickson, Jean Nissbett Boddie, Joyce Dean, Glenda Smith, brothers-in-laws James and Wilbert O'Marrow, and sisters-in-law, Leila Etienne, Nathlia Bomcamper, Marjorie Haynes, Eleanor Miller, and SherryAnn George.
Special friends include Welmon, also known as Doggie, and wife Loraine Smith, Pinchers Darson, Miss Glenda, Joseph and the Global Life Church familyand many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. The tributes will be from 9 a.m. and the service begins 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Saturday at Blyden Memorial Chapel in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. The service follows immediately. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull's Funeral Home.
