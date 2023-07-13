Delberth Ian Phipps Jr.
Detective Delberth Ian Phipps, Jr., 42, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
He is survived by his parents, Delbert Phipps, Sr., and Denise Leader-Phipps; son, Demel Phipps; brothers, Delano Jackson (deceased), Dian Phipps (deceased) and DeShaun Phipps; sisters, Denaesha Phipps, Chalea’ Zellner and Chrystal Leader-Potter; significant other and family, Melodi Davis, Monet Davis, Gloria Davis, Murray Morales And Tyrone Davis Jr.; sister-in-law, Jeliah Tonge-Phipps; great-grandparents, Beatrice Phipps-Gumbs, Joyce Blanchard Leader (deceased),Wycliffe Leroy Robinson (deceased), George Ariston Gumbs (deceased) and Alfred Henry(deceased), Henry Blanchard (deceased) and Frances Tota (deceased); aunts, Wendy Leader, Luna Bailey-Riley, Stephanie Robinson–France, Gail Mills, Blondelle Robinson, Barbara Leader, Arlene Leader, Olivia Phipps-Griffin, Agnella Phipps, Karen Williams, Sharmin Henry-Walters, Eurania Henry-Burke (deceased) Ernestine Henry–Thomas, Emileta Henry–Jordan, Juliette Henry–James, Darrel Henry (deceased), Lauretta Hughes and Agatha Warner–Simpson; uncles, Kenville Leader, Lester Leader, Adrian Riley, Douglas Greene, Curtis Robinson, Keith Robinson (deceased), Kirtis France, Malcolm Williams, Kevin Mulley, Craig Diaz, Ernest Griffin, Bertil, Valentine, Malvern, Morlon, Kenley and Terrance Henry, Clive Peets, Ivan, and Dennis Jones; great-aunts and uncles, Eileen Aubain, Gwenneth, Cynthia, Carol Robinson, Rosetta Blanchard, Miriam Mills, Mary Phipps-Shelford, Brenda Harris, Bridgette, Jerris, and Paulette Tota, Charlie Blanchard, Carl “Kenny” Tota and Melwyn Shelford, Rudolph Isaac, Desmond, and Tony Robinson; nieces and nephews, Mikaela Wilkinson, Cristal Tonge, Ja’Dyn Ashtin Hawkins-Jackson and Cayson Zellner; cousins, Chori Sabo-Huyser, Christopher Leader, Janel, Nia, Najee Leader, Monique, Tricia, Jermaine, Brittney Griffin. Emannuel, Ambrosia, Inkera Greene, Keiroy Robinson-Browne, Kirsten France, Keiandra, Keianna, Shane, Shaun, Lisa, Aaliyah, and Christian Robinson, Keshawn Williams; godparents, Dwayne Abott Sr., Jay Blash, Rupert David, Eustace Morris Sr., Antonio Matthews, Judith Forbes, Leslie Harris, Alexia Callwood-Azille (deceased) and Emelda Fredricks (deceased); special friends, Vernon Carr, Amy and Danton Durant, Laney Millin, Vernon Callwood, Verdel Callwood, Vince Callwood, Shane Samuels, Ja’Nay, Ja’Nell, Melvin Forbes Jr., Shikima Rhymer, Jamie Serrano, Chanise Potter, Tamia Freeman, Shenell Weeks, Yordona LoBlack, Jonathan Rey, Vivian Newton, Dante Joseph, Jimmy Boynes, Joseph Williams, Kareem Richardson, Cecil Forbes, Jahbari Brown, Love City Riders, Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1999 and V.I. Police Academy Class of 2016; and more family and friends too numerous to mention.
Detective Phipps will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Government House on St. Thomas. A second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the University of Virgin Islands’ Elridge W. Blake Sport and Fitness Center. The funeral service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Interment will follow after the services at the Western Cemetery No. 3.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.