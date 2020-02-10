Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Delita A. O’Connor on Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 87.
She is survived by her children, Tina McClean, James Paul, Chandra Rhymer, and Dariel Walters; grandchild K’Niqua Abraham; godchildren,Orville Brown, Marvin Venzen and Ernest Williams; special nieces, Ruth Frett, Lucinda Jurgen and Pauline Dawes; special nephew, Samuel Harvey; numerous nieces and nephew, relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Nazareth Lutheran Church (St. John). Viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m., with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
