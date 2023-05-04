Family and friends are advised of the passing of Delita Lettsome Blyden on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at her home in Estate Thomas. She was preceded in death by her son, Franklin Blyden; daughters, Muriel Blyden and Elsa Louise Penn; and husband, Austin Blyden, Sr. She is survived by her other children, Louie Blyden, Sheila Blyden, H. Wayne Blyden, Wilma Blyden-Davis, Edith Blyden, Linda Blyden and Austin Blyden, Jr.; step-grandson, Darren Canton; granddaughters, Detra Davis, Shandis Davis, Larriana Blyden and Serita Joy Blyden; great-granddaughter, De’Nique Byron; brothers, Whitmore Lettsome, Carl Lettsome; sister, Leontine Lettsome; son-in-law, Glenn “Kwabena” Davis; daughters-in-law, Denise Canton-Blyden, Virgie Washington-Blyden and Celeste Ryan-Blyden; brothers-in-law, Rudolph Blyden, Darwin Blyden and Basil Blyden; sisters-in-law, Clarice Lettsome, Valarie Lettsome, Sylvia Lettsome, Lucia Lettsome, Elthera Lettsome, Carol Lettsome, Lorna Lettsome, Estelle Wheatley, Ina Blyden and Thelma Blyden; aunt-in-law, Anne “Miley” Smith; special friends, Delphine Lewis, Domingo Francis, Eglantine Daniel, Eliza Williams and Paul Walwyn.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventists Tabernacle in Anna’s Retreat, (across from the Fire Station). With viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and service immediately following at 10 a.m. Internment Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Tributes can be emailed directly to Turnbull’s Funeral Home at turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com by Friday, May 5, 2023.
Once again, you’re reminded of the passing of Delita Lettsome-Blyden.
