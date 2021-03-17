The family of Delma Daniel regrets to inform you of her passing on March 3, 2021, at the age of 86 at her home in Hospital Ground.
She was born in Antigua on April 4, 1934, but resided in St. Thomas for most of her life. Ms. Daniel was an employee of the Virgin Islands government where she served as a head cook at the Head Start Division.
She was survived by her sister, Amanda White; children, Doris I. Daniel, Lewis “Lesroy” James, Vincear Martin, Colette Warner, Yvette Warner, and Roy Daniel Jr.; grandchildren, Regine Bazil, Tamesha Martin, Tricia Martin, Ramell Warner, Verneisha Martin, James Martin, Sharmaine Martin, and Michael Haynes; daughter-in-law, Thecia James; goddaughter, Kim Harrigan; cousin, Aaron Richards; nieces, Hilderene George, Estelita Petersen, Adelia Peterson, Cicely Walker, Maxine Phillip, Doris Bell, Ann Christian, Allison Southwell, Icilma James, Rosemarie Madox, Florence Phillips, Cleo Christian, Renata West; nephews, Arthur Roberts, Carl Roberts, Everod Roberts, George Roberts, Eustace Roberts, Alvin James, Alexis James, Leon James, Archibald Christian Darryl Scott; adopted children, Paul Walwyn, Haldor Farquhar, Patricia Adams, Alexis Gerard, the Rev. Dr. Anique Elmes Mathew; special friends, Roslyn Williams, Rose Sheppard, Laurice Fahie and others too numerous to mention; and caregivers, Veronica Roberts-James, Sherry Roberts, Ana Frias, and Shirley Brandy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church on Friday, March 19, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
The service will also be live streamed on the Memorial Moravian Church Facebook page, and YouTube page.
Interment will be at Memorial Moravian Cemetery, Hospital Ground.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, persons attending the service must wear masks or facial coverings at all times.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.