Delma Ramona Callwood-Sprauve, 83, of St. John, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Schneider Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Nealia F. Sprauve, Clarice V. Sprauve, Sonia M. Sprauve and Eulalie Falu; grandchildren, Shawn P. Frett, Richard L. Clendinen, Jo'Nique L. Clendinen, Jo'Quan E. Clendinen, Neanna Sprauve, Nekhori Sprauve, Nekwante Sprauve, Tichelle Knight, Dior Parsons, Dwight A. Smith Jr., Ian Simmonds, Ayana Falu-Minott and Devon Frett; the Callwood, Sprauve, Chinnery, Vanterpool, George, Jones, Blyden, Frett and Lynch families; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, with the service to immediately follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For directions and online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 restrictions will be strictly enforced with mask requirements.
