Delores M. Harrigan
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Delores M. Harrigan who passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 69 in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived her husband, Luden Harrigan; son, Lamont “Monty” Harrigan; step daughter, Lucia Harrigan; daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Harrigan; grandchildren, Leneicia, Londyn, Lorenz, Logan Harrigan; Dawntenai and Daeshard Ramsey; sisters, Consuelo “Edith” Fleming, Laverne Hazelwood, Denise Hazelwood, Grace Hendrickson, and Oreen Hendrickson; brother, Clayton Williams, Sr.; stepsister, Juliette Hazelwood-George; sister-in-law, Clarice Williams; brothers-in-law, Clarence Fleming, Alvin Huggins, Rebelto Harrigan, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends to numerous to mention. First viewing is on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Second viewing in on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am with services following at 10 am. at The Wesley Methodist Church. Internment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Tributes can be sent to dharrigantributes@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests that a contribution be made to The Wesley Methodist Church Renovation Project. Individuals traveling from The British Virgin Islands, The Native Son Ferry leaves Road Town at 8 am and West End at 8:30 am to Red Hook and returns from Red Hook to West End at 3:00 pm and from Red Hook to West End and Road Town at 5:00 pm.
