Delroy A. Venzen Jr.
With great sadness, family and friends wish to announce the passing of Delroy A. Venzen Jr. on Dec. 31, 2020.
He is survived by his mother Lisa James-Venzen; his father Delroy Venzen Sr.; his stepfather Riel Gabriel; grandparents Glenda James-King and Orville James Sr.; children Nasir Venzen and De’Onni Venzen; siblings Denisha Venzen-Williams, Develle Venzen, RasheemGabriel, Shamal Gabriel, De’jenne Robles and Daquan Venzen; brother-in-law Jazmond Williams; aunts Lorna James, Rita James, Keshma James, Oshira James, Latoya James, Alica Chemont, Maura Gerard, Antonia Chemont, Lucia Chemont, Juanita Chemont, Mitchelle Stevenson and Jacqueline Venzen; uncles Orville James Sr., Rodney James Sr. Grayson Simth, the late Jayder Chemont, Rito Venzen and Al Venzen; niece Alanyah Gabriel; nephews Henry Dasilva Jr., Gregory Dasilva, Jayden Williams, Jay Williams and Jakai Gabriel; cousins Bertam Baptiste Jr,. Tevin Murray, Orville James Jr, Teneisha James, Shaneque James, Shanice James, Teniqua James, Branden Baptiste, Tia Murray, Jaden Williams, Julian Williams and Jordan James; others too many to mention; special cousin James Ferguson; special family and friends Bryan King, Piere Donastorg, Justin Baptiste, Andre Murray, Nicole Mercer, 162 crew, Bronx crew, Red Eye bar crew, Coki Point Beach crew and Melinda Victorine.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull Funeral Home. First viewing will be on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Turnbull Funeral Home. Second viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, following by service at Lutheran Church of Reformation. Interment will be at Coki Point Cemetery.
Face mask are required of all visitors.
Sarah Indianola George
With great sadness, the family of Sarah Indianola George (better known as Miss Ingie) wishes to announce her passing in New York due to of natural causes.
Sarah is survived by her children Clarence (known as Butchie Plow), Daphne, Delma, Deborah, Antonio (known as Nya), Gregory, Kelly, Deserie and Dorril; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and daughters-in-law Laverne and Karen.
Professional funeral service entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Agatha Blanchard
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Agatha Blanchard on Jan. 24, 2021, at the age of 96 in Florida.
Agatha Blanchard was survived by her son, Ralph Blanchard; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Blanchard; former son-in-law, L. Philibert Laplace and his wife Lucette Laplace; grandchildren, Randy Laplace (Cari), Katherine Campbell (Charles), Tonya Blanchard, Marc Blanchard (Angela) and Christopher Blanchard (Sally); great-grandchildren, Alex Laplace, Nicholas Laplace, Jordan Campbell, Logan Campbell, Tyler Blanchard, Kirsten Blanchard, Arielle Virgin, Brenden Virgin, Cara Virgin, Sloan Blanchard and Charlotte Blanchard; sister, Elizabeth “Lellel” Aubain; known goddaughters, Marie Magras, Beatrice “Lulu” Andrion and Joan Andrusko; sister-in-law, Carol Quetel; nephews, Theodore “Teddy” Aubain, Albert Quetel, Michael Quetel, Harry Quetel, Gregory Quetel, Juan “Johnny” Cruz, Thomas Cruz, Eddie Cruz, Geraldo Blanchard, Alberto Mercado and Dominic Aubain; and nieces, Joan Andrusko, Doris Sewell, Elizabeth Quetel, Florence Quetel, Susan Quetel, Eneida Estrella, Virginia Danet, Gloria Turbe, Noreen Aubain, Marie Magras, Beatrice “Lulu” Andrion, Isabelle Cruz, Norma Cruz and Nilsa Cruz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Blanchard; and her loving daughter, Catherine Blanchard Laplace.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Visitation for the late Agatha Blanchard will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. A Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at St. Anne’s Chapel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
