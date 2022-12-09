The family is sad to announce that Delroy Williams died Nov. 24, 2022.
Delroy was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Charles-Rojas,; his father, Eric “The Ram” Williams, paternal grandfather, Clifford Williams, paternal grandmother, Hilda Williams, maternal grandmother, Leah Meyers; maternal grandfather, Herman Meyers; aunt, Doris Williams; aunts Adina Charles, Delma Williams, Shirley Jones, Florence; uncles, Harold Charles, Edmund Williams and Evan Williams; and a brother, David Williams.
He is survived by his brothers, Darryl Williams, Dennis Williams and Desmond Williams; and sisters, Hilda Williams, Geryl Warner, Shanikqua Rashida Crosby and Ericka Williams; aunts, Gladys Williams-Broome and Joyce Charles; an uncle, Herbert Hodge; nieces and nephews, May Matthew, Zahir, Zekiel, and Zaccai Malcom, Dynajah and Dahlia Gordon, Shene’, Shanele, Rickia, Henry, Qameriah, Genisha Potter, Devon, Brandon, Brian Williams, Royal Ciceron, Jahsheba, Jahmaha and Jahseelah Williams, Latasha, Shannise, Rachel, and Myaelah Williams and his many supportive cousins who include Bobby Charles, Earnest Charles, Marie E. Brown, Marie L. Charles, Dalton Carty, Eysana Jones, Corine Emmanuel, Denise Daniel-Simon, Carl "Casiem" Daniel, Clyde Daniel, Charlie Daniel, Sheanel Simon, Adien Greenidge, Ariana Midgely, Amir Gittens, Nikole Hodge, Briana Hodge, Giselle Aviles, Edwin Aviles Jr., Tiffany Zarpentine, Derian Carty-Maynes, Sandra Hollingsworth, Calvin Charles, Michele Charles Mitchell, Linda Griffin, Dayna Pascal, Ronald Griffin, Lorretta Jackson, Ronald Hodge, Resha Hodge, Conroy, Runako Hodge, Rukisha Hodge; Goddaughters, Tamoa Quinn and Shantia Mitchell; Godsons, Allen Hunter Jr. (AJ; )Devon Mitchell, Shaun Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell and Kermit Mitchell Jr.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Western Cemetery #2. Funeral arrangement by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service
