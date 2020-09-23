We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our son, brother, and father Denby Leshem Dumas, 36, better known as Leshem, who died Aug. 26, 2020, in St. Thomas, V.I.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance restrictions may apply. It's limited to family, close friends and colleagues. The family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. For your safety and everyone else's you will be asked to use hand sanitizers upon arrival at the church. In addition, the family may politely decline personal touching such as a hand shakes; again, this is for the safety of everyone.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Living Word Family Ministries Church in Estate Smith Bay, across from Lindquist Beach.
He is survived by his son, DeZaii Dumas; his mother, Mona Athanaze; his father, Raymond Dumas; stepfather, Raphael Athanaze; sisters, Danell Dumas, Averil Charles, Kurshlene and Kachel Athanaze; brothers, Damien and Dante Dumas, Rangie Samuel, and Kirk Guiste; life partner, Shernel Alcendor; grandmother, Gweneth Pascal; aunts, Uley Dumas, Sally Dumas, Agatha Jules, Bernadine Dumas, Juliette Meyers, Colette Beaupierre-Huggins, Janice Beaupierre, Anice Beaupierre, Jennifer Woodley, Fenella McFadden; uncles, Russie Giraudel, Reginald Bellot, Cleytus Dumas, Hubert Cuffy, Ozie Dumas, Sylvester Dumas; nieces, Martisha and Mariah Charles, Khalyla Campbell, Arianna and Aniyah Samuel, LilyAnn Dumas; nephews, Damian David Dumas, Shakim George, Shaquille Adams, Collin Samuel, Azure Francis, and Jayden Guiste; cousins, Lionel and Fabrice Giraudel, Andrew Meyers, Natasha Meyers, J’Koi Gardner, Nicole Turner, Jessie Turner, Owen and Donny Prosper, Mikel Joseph, Marsha White Tucker, Stacy Prosper; and others too numerous to mention.
He was also survived by close family friends, Akeema Charleswell (mother of son), Nathalie and Samson Alcendor, Sadie George, Samera Alcendor, Kurton Guiste, Ashanta Bruney; special friends, Sgt. Idris Brice (best friend), Spc. Annica Charleswell-Thompson, Master Sgt. Jason Lewis (mentor), Spc. Shun Greenaway, Sgt. First Class Chandy Baptiste, Rasheed Smith, Kerwin and Stacey Graham, Spc. Donny Daniel, Staff Sgt. Akeed Fahie (mentor), Culva Luke, Sgt. Jevon Gumbs, Leon Vigilant, Joselo Olea, Sherbie Moore, Melinda Victorine, Talliah Telemacque, Darille Blanc, the Bike Crew, the 631st Engineer Detachment, and the National Guard family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.