Mr. Denfield Eulestor Harley, 70, passed away at his home in St. Thomas, V.I., on Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born in All Saints Village, Antigua, on Feb. 27, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ionie Charles and Steadman Harley, both of Antigua; and his two brothers, David Baxter and Eugene Pilgrim, also of Antigua.
Mr. Harley was a truck driver for more than 40 years, working with Charlie’s Trucking, Domino Gas, and Crowley Shipping. He retired in March 2020.
He was survived by his spouse, Grace Harley; sister, Daisy Williams (St. Croix); five children, Brian Harley (Antigua), Kayyon Harley-Phillip (Georgia), Terrance Harley (New Jersey), Arlene Harley (St. Thomas), and Tiffany Harley (New Jersey); adopted daughter, Erica Ragsdale (New Jersey); sons-in-law, Craig Phillip (Georgia), Wilbur Francis, Gary Drayton, and daughter-in-law, Alexis Lomonaco; his 12 grandchildren, Kylan Harley, Quiannah Williams, Jahasia Grant, Zanee’, Ze’va, Ze’na, Steven, and Za’ya Francis, Alivia, Sergio and Terrance Harley Jr., and Gabrielle Harley; special nephews, Rowan Pilgrim (Atlanta), Otis and Franklin Williams (St. Thomas); special nieces, Donna Nicholas (New York), Carla Williams (Florida), Cindy Felix (St. Croix), and Terra Baxter (California); great-nieces and nephews, Oteisha, Onieka, Omari, K’nayo, K’nali, Kemar, and Kemorie Williams, Kevin and Keisha Nicholas; Antonio and Alexander Vega, Dena and Dana Felix, Mireja Baxter, Elijah and Charity Harry, Damon and Tyler Smith; and numerous extended families to mention.
Mr. Harley was a very friendly individual with many friends and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who were forefront in his life, Walston Charles, Ulric “Bobo” Sutton, Denmore Jackson, Norma Pickard, Maria Henry, Laurel Lawrence, and Monica Harrigan.
The first viewing will be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Agape Seventh-day Adventist Church on Thursday, with the service at 10 a.m. The church is at 107 Bolongo Bay, St. Thomas, V.I. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
