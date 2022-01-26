It is with deep sorrow, that we announce the passing of Denie “Kenneth” Morton. Denie passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the age of 69. He was a resident of St. Thomas, USVI.
Denie is preceded in death by his parents, Enid Morton and Norris Wilkinson; brothers, Samuel “Barba” Morton and Raphael “Syrus” Morton; and sister, Evelyn “Girley” Morton.
He leaves to cherish his memories five sons, Terrence Morton, Glenville Morton, Shawn Morton, Maurice Morton, Tavares Morton; and one daughter, Joycelyn Adams; as well as former spouse, Irma Morton.
Denie is survived by 18 grandchildren, Kyle Morton, Julian Morton, Tahj Morton, Tyra Morton, Olivia Morton, Andrew “AJ” Adams, Kamilah Peart, Kerena Morton, Azannah Morton, Omari Anderson, Michaela Morton, Kenyon Morton, Azaria Morton, Sydney Morton, Marques Morton, Marissa Morton, Myles Morton, and CanYon Morton; brother, Rudolph “Rossi” Morton; sister, Georgina “Dolly” Morton; nieces, Erica “Sharon” Parris, Indiana Stewart, Petrina James-Alexander, Lyndita Powell, Katherina Morton, Shelly Hendricks, Sherla Hendricks, Leeshaw Hutchinson, Ernecia Morton-Hull, Nichole Richardson, Melissa Hanley; nephews, Murphey Heyliger, Grenville Powell, Newrish Nital, Jason Morton, Randel Hanley. Special Aunt: Pearline Hanley-Pereira; special nephew, Ethan Berry Parris; daughters-in-law, Sandrene Morton, Kerensa Morton, Kimberley Morton, Karla Morton, and Lisanne Morton; and former brother-in-law, William “Braid” Taylor.
Denie is also survived by many cousins at home and abroad, including Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Sinclair Wilkinson, Leon Wilkinson, the Hanley family of Market Street, Shadwell, and in Nevis; Honorable Jeffrey Hanley, Honorable Troy Liburd, Connie Pereira and family, Sheryl Evans and family, Belinda Hanley and family, Jackie, Tracey and Stephanie, Rudolph “Pa” Morton, the Dore, Merchant, Wilkinson, Morton, and Hanley families in St. Kitts and Nevis; special friends, Alicia Hendricks, Dora “Couchie” Casey, Alexandrina Leader, Sister Janet Griffith, Pastor Hazel, the McKnight and Village Community, friends and family in St. Thomas, USVI; the past and present residents of Prickley Pear Alley and Westbourne Street; members of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in St. Thomas, USVI; and other family members and friends at home and abroad too numerous to mention.
The homegoing service for Denie “Kenneth” Morton took place Jan. 8, 2022, at the Bible Connection Center in Margate, Fla. Denie was interred at Palm Beach Memorial in Lantana, Fla.
