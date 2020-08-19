Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Denise Wilkinson, formerly of St. Kitts, who died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 54 in Maryland.
Denise Wilkinson was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher 'Itto' Nias; and her father, Frederick Kingston Wilkinson.
She was survived by and will be remembered dearly by her mother, Aletha Palmer-Nias, better known as Leta Nias; lifelong partner, Stedman “Balyce” Anthony; sons, Everette “Junie” Wilkinson and DeVontee Anthony; daughter-in-law, Ruth Blanchard Wilkinson; brothers, Winston Wilkinson, Vernon (Inon) Nias, Ian and Dean Wilkinson; sisters, Ophelia Harrigan, Pearline Nias, Janet Warner, Vanessa Wilkinson, Joycelyn Nias, Teresa and Valerie St. Louis, Tracy Greene and Judy Williams; many nieces and nephews at home and abroad including, Shyan and Lansbury Williams, Vernon and Inon Nias, Kerine Warner and family, Keneisha Warner, Janelle Nias-Archibald and family, Jahmelar, Jerome and Jermaine Nias, Winesia Wilkinson, Rolando, Marie and Robelto in Anguilla; aunties and uncles, Geraldine Browne, Viola Moses, Veronica Lowry, Ernestine Wilkinson, Eula Thompson, Austin Pinders and Roosevelt (Abba) Wilkinson; cousins, including Ilis, Kipler, Lavern, Prudence, Ayanna, Karoma, Marilyn, Trevor, Melissa, Malika, Irandy, Kaniesa, Kyma; special friends, Cheryl Dowell, Shirley Foy, Seymore Roberts, Frank and Louise Hanley and Natasha Herbert-Williams;
her godchildren, including Aqueelah Harrigan, DeAndra George and Chanel Farrington, Malvern Williams Jr., Jahniya, Ajhuan and Tashuan Williams; the entire Conaree community, the Thompson and Otto families in Cayon; the Basseterre Junior High School Class of 1982 (St. Kitts); the West Side Tennis Club Family; and other relatives and friends in St. Kitts and Nevis, Virgin Gorda and St. Thomas to include Charity Francis and Johnson Francis.
Due to the global COVID pandemic, a private memorial service for the late Denise Wilkinson will be held Saturday. The service can be viewed from the Nisky Moravian Church Facebook page – www.facebook.com/niskymoravianchurch, niskymoravian.org or You Tube Channel – Nisky Moravian Church.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
