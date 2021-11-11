We regret to announce the tragic passing of Deon G. Gimenez, who died Oct. 30, 2021.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
He is survived by his mother, Madeline Gimenez; daughter, Porsha Gimenez; brother, Michael Stokes Heyliger; uncles, Vincent and Maurice Harris, Claudius Clarke; cousins, Shona, Arlene and Carlos Clarke, Karleen Harris Jeffers, Lydia Radford, Marsha Harris, Marilyn Harris Daniel, Leonard Johnson and Rohan Johnson, Joyce Jeffers, Armfield, Colin, Marlon and Vadim Harris and Yvonne and Annette Harris; soulmate, Lisa Frederick; special friends, Earl Kelly, LaShondra McKay, Junie, Shirley J. Jones-Peters, Diane Davis, Albert Richardson, Stedman, Cheryl Nichols, Mareta, Titiamana, Celestina Carey, Annette Moody, Candy Richardson, Cavel Farrell, Balyce, Anthony, Kishore, Bharwani, Kris; all of his tennis buddies; and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
