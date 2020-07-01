Derrell Alvery Smith was born Dec. 2, 1992, on St. Thomas to Alvery and Nicole (Doute’) Smith. He was their second child; his mother desperately wanted a son. When Derrell was born she called him her “Magical Boy.”
Derrell and his family moved to Winter Park, Fla., in 1999 and he lived in the central Florida area until he died on June 27, 2020.
As he grew up he excelled in the Bible Quiz Bowl, played football, ran track and lifted weights at Winter Park High School where he graduated in 2011. He dreamed of being an intelligence analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency and attended Barry University in Miami, Fla. While in college he developed severe asthma and was frequently ill, but he was determined, graduating with a bachelor of arts in international studies in 2015.
In 2016, Derrell was diagnosed with auto immune hepatitis. Until recently his disease was managed well, but he unexpectedly became gravely ill, was hospitalized and no longer eligible for a liver transplant. Upon his passing, his parents decided to give the gift of life to others, donating their “Magical Boy’s” organs. Today we rejoice in that Derrell saved three lives — his loving heart is beating in the chest of someone, and his kidneys are functioning in two other recipients.
Derrell is survived by his loving father, Alvery Smith and his wife Cristina Garcia; mother, Nicole Smith and her special friend Aaron Watts; siblings, Jilyssa (Jamar) Cross, Alonte Smith, John (Ronisha) Garcia and Tristan Montalvo; grandparents, Raymond and Averill Smith, Alicia Doute’, Christian Doute’ and his wife Valerie; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, one niece and extended family, Abraham, Brown, Ferrell, Graham, Jackson, Lockhart, Matthias, Rey, Richards, Smith, Thomas and Webster.
Services will be in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, July 2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.