On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Derryck Boehm, superlative brother, uncle to two nieces and two nieces of the heart, best friend and protector of many, died at the age of 55.
Derryck was born March 23, 1965, on the Dutch side of St. Martin to Richard “Dick” John Boehm and Mary Alice Martin Boehm. Derryck graduated from Hill School in Pennsylvania and received his hotel management degree from Cornell University, his master’s degree in biology from Columbia University and his associate’s degree in petroleum engineering from the U.S. Virgin Islands University.
In 1989, Derryck left New York City to fly home to St. Croix, USVI, to help his mother in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo and stayed. Derryck helped reconstruct, then managed, the family business Dick Boehm’s Club Comanche Hotel and Dick Boehm’s Comanche Restaurant. Derryck then worked at the Hovensa and the Limetree Bay facility where he loved every minute of his job and the people he worked with.
Derryck’s long list of accomplishments included being a pilot (the youngest to get a pilot’s license in the USVI), sailing in the Hobie World Championships, a dive instructor, an EMT, a licensed contractor, a gourmet chef, and the best person to have around in any sort of emergency. Derryck loved snorkeling, diving, sailing and cooking fresh-caught lobster on the beach. He enjoyed his friends, family and a good debate.
Derryck fulfilled his responsibilities as a son, big brother, and uncle with dedication, love, and humor. Derryck faithfully stood by his mother’s side during her long fight with cancer. Derryck’s most defining trait was that he protected and helped the people he loved and even those he didn’t. Derryck’s loss has left a hole in the lives of the many who loved him fiercely and depended on his love, support, strength and shocking humor. His daily morning check-in texts are so deeply missed.
Derryck was preceded in death by his father, Dick; and his mother, Mary.
He was survived by his sister, Mary Alice Boehm-McKaughan; his nieces, Annabelle McKaughan and Eleanor McKaughan; and his nieces of the heart, Jasmine Hollins-Landau and Freyja Staufer; and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles in Great Britain, Australia and New York; and friends whose lives he touched beyond description.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church on Queen Street, St. Croix, USVI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Derryck’s name to the Queen Louise Home for Children on St. Croix at http://www.lssvi.org/donate. Flowers for the funeral may be sent to the Buccaneer Hotel, on St. Croix, USVI.
