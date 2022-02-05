Family and friends please be advised of the passing of Desmond Allen Stevens at the age of 85 on Jan. 9, 2022.
Desmond is survived by his wife of 60 years, Olga Melissa Stevens; three children, Kendito Stevens, Ramona Stevens-Donley and Romalee Stevens-Davis; nine grandchildren, Deshaun, Tristan, and Asher Stevens, Breasya, Brazyl, and Isaiah Donley, Xeria Parks-Seaton, Stephan Parks, and Indera Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Xalea, and Xylah Seaton.
He is also survived by one daughter-in-law, Malinda Stevens; two sons-in-law, Jermaine Donley and Russel Davis; and his brother, Victor Stevens; his sisters-in-law, Edris Stevens, Antis Birmingham, Patricia Varlack, Gracia Stevens, Melanie Stevens, Isola Stevens; and brothers-in-law, Angelito George, Algernon George, Courtney George, and Paul Varlack; and many nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services for Desmond Allen Stevens will be at Mount Zion Church of God in Tutu on Saturday, Feb. 12, with tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will start immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Please adhere to all COVID-19 protocols. Thank you.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
