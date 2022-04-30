Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Devon “Five Duce” Troy Thomas on March 12, 2022, in Broward County Regional Hospital in Florida at the age of 50.
Thomas is survived by his brothers, Haldine “Kamal” Thomas, and Gladstone “Hakeem” Thomas Jr.; sisters, Claudia, Claudette, and Diane Thomas, “Twin Sister” Desiree Thomas Williams, and the King, Thomas, Smith, and Joseph families; brother-in-law, Wendell Williams; nieces, Renee Salomon, Cherise Salomon, Malika George, Cyrstaly Gumbs, Afiyah Dunbar, Renesha Thomas, and Jahnee Williams; nephews, Anthony Salomon, Anthony David, Khalil George, Alexander “Salo” Bailey, Aaron Rolle, and Jahlani Williams; great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts, Alena Smith, Alecia Smith Temlong, Annette Smith, Beverly Smith, and Gertrude Thompson; special aunt, Lydia Elles; uncles, Henry Smith, Norbitt Smith, Alwon Smith, and Walcott “Fenton” Roberts; special cousins, Dean and Sybil Roberts, Marita Smith, Jerome Pickering, Walter “Okie” Elles Jr., and Ajahni Phillips; godmother, Joyce “Jackie” Bedford; special friends, Edison “Eddie” Harrigan, Derrick “Deckie” Turnbull, Roy “Chip” Kuntz, Loona, Desi Henry, Dawn Henry, Lucia Lambertis, Rhudel Fahie, Irad Ruan, Camoy Baugh, Jay, Ms. Baron, Ms. Lauris Harley, and other close friends to numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at Friday, May 6. The viewing is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home for Funerals and Cremation Services.
