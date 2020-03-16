We regret to announce the passing of Dexter A Sasso who passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 71.First viewing will be held on Friday March 20, from 5-7pm at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Second viewing will be held on Saturday March 21 from 9-10 am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church with services to follow immediately at 10am.Interment: Western Cemetery#3.He was preceeded in death by his Father:Edmund Goldwin Sasso and Nephew: Jalique Sasso. He is survived by his: Wife: Karla Hampton-Sasso Daughter: Kassandra Sasso Mother: Claris Sasso Brothers: Hillary, Claude and James Sasso Sisters: Vida Ireland, Myrna and Lena Sasso Adopted Brother and First Cousin: Kenneth Campbell Carter Nephews: Lyle, Jelani, Jeavon and Latrell Sasso Nieces: Gladys Ireland, Maxine, Tyshel and Dynel Sasso Sister-In-Law: Risa Sasso Great Nephews: Jaheim, Jaidon and Kaiden Sasso Great Niece: Jaela Monee’ Sasso and Kalea’ Carr Great Uncle: Lemuel Rey. Cousins: The child of the late Mary Webster, The Children of the late Hulda Carter, Uriel Sasso, Ulrica Sasso, Ann Elliot, Charles Melville Webster, Catherine Petty, Emiline Lake, Naomi Rogers, John Samuel Rey, Wager Rey, Clemence Rey, Joe Rey, Emiline Harrigan and Francis Gumbs. Close Friends and Family :Charles Vanterpool, Leonard Fleming, Sarah Woodley, Oden Smith, Hubert King, Kent Webster, Allister Richardson, Merle Sasso , Simon Rogers, Shoran Sasso, McClean Webster, Michael Watson and the guys of Petite Pump Room, Jackie and the Staff at the Tortola Boat Wharf, Snagg and the guys at T’s Chicken Fry, Percy Taylor at Percy’s Bus Stop .He was Related to the Websters, Gumbs, Reys, Proctors, Harrigans The East End, Sandy Hill and Farrington Communities in Anguilla.
