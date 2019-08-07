Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Dexter D. Wilson, who passed away July 24, 2019, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 57.
Dexter D. Wilson is survived by his father, James N. Wilson; children, Danielle L. Wilson, Deylon D. Wilson; grandchildren, Sanaa S. Williams, Deymir D. Wilson; sisters, Delta D. Wilson-Thomas, Deshone D. Duggins-Hedrington, Desiree’ V. and Ilka Wilson; brothers, Delvin D. Duggins Sr., Sean, Tyrone and Marc Wilson; aunt, Lucia Christopher; brothers-in-law, Roland Hedrington, Leroy Thomas; sister-in-law, Adonna Francis-Duggins; great-aunts, Elaine Freeman, Edna Freeman Hodge; great-uncle, Sidney Freeman; good friends, Leo E. Vanterpool, Nyah Francis, George Devon Rogers, William H. Chesterfield, Sherilyn Hodge and Beverly Callwood; special cousins, Daphne Hodge, Cheryl Hodge, Jacklin Hodge Rogers and Lorna Freeman Woodley; and special nephew, Delvin D. Duggins Jr.
Dexter leaves behind many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Dexter Deluno Wilson was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Elaine Christopher Wilson Duggins;
grandparents, Claudius and Ovilda Christopher; brother, Duane A. Wilson; and uncles, Kenneth, Leslie and Terrance Christopher.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at
Church of God of Prophecy. Singsation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with service immediately
following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas,
St. John and St. Croix.
