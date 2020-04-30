Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Dian (D’ Ann) Shaun Phipps on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born March 19, 1988.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Delano Jackson; and grandmother-in-law, Pauline Tonge-Prince.
Dian is survived by his wife, Jeliah Phipps; parents, Denise Leader-Phipps and Delbert Phipps Sr.; daughter, Cristal Tonge; brothers, Delberth and DeShaun Phipps; sister, Denaesha Phipps; mother-in-law, Ferrence Tonge; sisters-in-law, Pauline (Tanika) Tonge and Carla Samuel; brothers-in-law, Carl Samuel and Syanno Venzen; father-in-law, Lionel (Neville) Alcindor and Simon Venzen; grandmother, Joyce Leader, Beatrice Phipps-Gumbs and Dora Matthew; grandfather, the late Wycliffe Leroy Robinson, George Ariston Gumbs and Alfred Joseph Henry; grandfather-in-law, Walter Prince; nephews, Ja’ Dyn Hawkins-Jackson and Demel Phipps; aunts, Dr. Luna Bailey-Riley, Wendy Leader, Stephanie Robinson-France, Gail Mills, Blondell Robinson, Barbara Leader, Arlene Leader, Olivia Phipps-Griffin, Agnella Phipps, Sharmaine Henry-Walters, Eurania Henry-Burke, Earnestine Henry-Thomas, Emileta Henry-Jordan, Juliette Henry-James, Lauretta Hughes and Agatha Warner-Simpson and Alicia Tyson, Carol Thompson Mitchel, Elizabeth Alcindor, Elvincia Alcindor, Cora and Alisteen Tonge; uncles, Kenville Leader, Lester Leader, Adrian Riley, Douglas Green, Curtis Robinson, Keith Robinson, Malcom Williams, Kevin Mulley, Craig Diaz, Arthur Warner, Ernest Griffin, Bertil, Valentine, Malvern, Morlon, Kenley, and Terrance Henry, Clive Peetes, Ivan, Dennis Jones, Troy Jordan, Apostle Keith Miller and Chamel Tyson Jamie Lloyd, Whailer Prince, Myron Prince, Tyrone (Poupe) Prince, Supa T. Tonge; great-aunts, Eileen Aubain, Gweneth, Cynthia, Carol Robinson, Rosseta Blanchard, Miriam Mills, Mary Phipps-Shelford, Brenda Harris, Bridgette, Jerris and Paulette Tota; great-uncle, Charlie Blanchard, Carl “Kenny” Tota and Melwyn Shelford; godparents, Alexia Callwood-Azille, Judith Forbes, Rupert David, Francis Brooks and Gwenette Vanterpool; cousins; special friends, Chrystal Leader, Chori Sabo, Christopher Leader, Janel Leader, Nia Leader, Najee Leader, Monique, Tricia, Jermaine, Britney Griffin, Eversley Pemberton, Melody Davis, Cecil Forbes, Melvin Forbes Jr., Kareem Richardson, Elliott Richards Neesa Tonge, Tempest Cornelius, Myeisha and Myron Prince Jr., Shanice Tyson, Denise Tyson and the CAHS Class of 2005; many more family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral services for Dian Phipps was held in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held a later date.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
