It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of Diana E. Lebron, 62, of St. Thomas, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer.
Diana was born on March 18, 1959, to Arturo Lebron and Awilda I. Cruz in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. After graduating from high school in Isabela, Puerto Rico, she went on to attend college in San Juan, PR.
She had visited St. Thomas while working for Prinair and quickly fell in love with the USVI. She made the official move to St. Thomas in April of 1983 with very few items and was offered a job as a secretary for Channel 10. After her first year on island, she transitioned to Main Street where she worked for Barrett for 11 years. This was where she found her love and passion for the perfume and cosmetic industry. All those who worked with her would agree that she was a hard worker who liked to have fun by coming up with creative ideas and themes for the stores to attract customers.
While working on Main Street, she met her former husband Theos Angelus, and they wed in 1988 and had one child, Theana Angelus, in 1990.
She established herself on island and within the cosmetic-perfume industry to where West Indies Corporation called her in 1995 to lead the distribution of the Perfume Division. She grew the division by attaining luxury brands and expanding their customer base to include down-island stores for 24 years. Working at WIC was her most proud and successful chapter of her career. She was offered the opportunity to travel internationally where she met many colleagues who became close friends. She was a dedicated employee throughout her entire career.
Diana was predeceased by her parents, Arturo Lebron and Awilda I. Cruz, as well as other extended family.
She is survived by her daughter, Theana Angelus Smith; son-in-law, Robert A. Smith; her sister, Wilma Lebron; niece, Vanessa Sanchez; nephew, Eric Sanchez; and other Lebron and Cruz family members and very dear friends.
Diana Lebron was a beautiful woman who loved her daughter, her friends and family that included her pets, music of all kinds, and her work. She will be greatly missed by many of us, especially her daughter Theana.
Family and friends are invited to attend Diana’s memorial service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.