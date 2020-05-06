Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Diana P. Hansen Reovan on April 10, 2020, in Florida.
The first viewing will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, Tutu. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1
She was preceded in death by her son, Leon Reovan.
Diana P. Hansen Reovan is survived by three children, Cleve “Malo” Hansen, Edwin “Ico” and Deborah “Debbie” Barr; four sisters, Beryl Smith, Lelia Turnbull, Elouise Fahie, and Geselle “Jamilla” Petersen; five brothers, Roy, Philmore, Keith, Floyd Hansen and Gerard Petersen; 14 grandchildren;14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for family and friends to gather in support of one another. However, due to COVID-19 and public health mandates, gatherings at funerals cannot exceed 50 persons. Masks or facial coverings must be worn.
Family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
