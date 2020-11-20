Dianne Elvira Angol of Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was 44 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria O’Garro.
She was survived by her father, Augustin, Sr.; daughter, Khalina Nadine Alexis; son, Warren Athony Graham, Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda Alexander Angol; brothers-in-law, Algesu Koeiman and Leslie Williams; sisters, Denise Williams, Avis Koeiman, Julie Angol and Arianna Angol; brothers, Ronny Angol Sr., Augustin Angol, Jr. and Xaise Angol; nieces, Denisha Williams, Kandy Angol, Aicha Angol, Aldijah Koeiman, Aliya Koeiman, Alani Koeiman, Alyssa Koeiman and Zianna Angol; nephews, Ronny Jr., J’son Richards, Omari Richards, Jahlani Richards, Judah Richards, Jahdahnigh Richards and Lajani Angol; uncle, Oliver Hanley; special friends, Class of CHS ’93, IRB and Plaza Extra West; cousins and other relatives; Jermaine Hanley, Oliver Hanley Jr., Shanya Hanley, Shiniqua Hanley and Omari Hanley; and other relatives and friends to numerous too mention.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Frederiksted Church of Nazarene at No. 699 William's Delight, Frederiksted, St. Croix.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Schuster’s Crematorium.
