It is with deep sadness for our family to announce the untimely passing of Diedra Jn’Nee Tyrell, 37, who passed away at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Georgia on March 30, 2023, due to sudden discovery of a glioblastoma brain tumor. She was born on May 16, 1985, on the beautiful Virgin Island of St. Thomas, the angelic daughter of Keith Gregory Tyrell and Kerrie Lee Trotman.
She is preceded in death by her father, Keith Gregory Hicks (September 2019).
Surviving in addition to her mother, Kerrie Lee Trotman, are her maternal grandparents, John and Cecilia Trotman; sons, Devinson Weeks Jr. aka “DJ”, D’Vonte Joseph, and D’Andre Heyliger; daughter, De’Nae Nathan; sisters, Jere Tyrell, Shakima Tyrell, and Janelle Trotman; brother, Keba Tyrell; great-aunt, Faye Barbel-O’Connor; aunts, Kelly Trotman, Karell Trotman, and Kelcey Trotman, uncles, Keith Trotman and Kevin Trotman; nieces, Jereisha Tyrell, J’Sah Charles, Kelisha Tyrell, K’Nyasia Richardson, and Skii’Lya Tyrell; nephews, Kharim Alomal, Kirk Brathwaite Jr. aka “Munchy”, Jaheim Tryell aka “Peanut”, Akimba Tyrell, Ke’sai Tyrell, Kingston Tyrell, Claudy Brutus aka “Pappi”, Niqueo James, and Saint-Karter Tyrell; special cousins, Jeveon Trotman and Shanise Industrious, plus many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing of remembrance will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Lutheran Church of Reformation (across from the O’Henry laundry in Annas Retreat) followed by the funeral service from 10 a.m. to noon.
Interment will follow at the Brookman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Those of you who wish to remember Diedra in the most special way may
continue to lift her children up in prayer and in the light of goodness to keep her legacy alive.
