It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dion Livingston Audain, also known as Squiggy, of St. Kitts who resided in Estate Richmond, St Croix, USVI.
He passed away at Luis Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil “Boyie” Maynard; and his wife, Rosemary Audain.
He was survived by his mother, Wilhelmina “Gussie” Audain; sisters, Sheila Adolphine, Dahlia Ward, Hazel Tatem, Patricia Audain, Karen Browne, Sharon Audain, Jasmine Audain; brothers, Keith Maynard Sr., Lawson Adolphine, Charles Allen, Calvin Wallace, Aldrin Hodge, Arthur Audain, Glenroy Audain, Brian Audain, Winston Audain; aunts, Hildred Marlin, Dolores Marlin, Shirley Pennyfeather; uncles, John Isaac, Vernin Maynard, Edward Marlin, Edwin Marlin, Wilson Marlin, Cecil Pennyfeather; special companion, Patricia Conn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins at home and abroad; close friends, Julia Burke, James Smithen, Evalise Calderon, Carlos Calderon, Mary Schubert, Katie Jones, Ramon Coper, Syll; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
