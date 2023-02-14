Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of our “beloved” mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend Dolores Theresa Battiste Colmon.
She passed away at the age of 79 in Maryland. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mariana Battiste; father, Leon Battiste, Sr.; and sisters, Dr. Doris Battiste and Joyce Battiste Clarke.
She is survived by her daughters, Cecelia Braxton and Carmenlita and Marion Colmon; son-in-law, Darryl Braxton; grandchildren, Treymane and Dale Christopher, jr., and Jeremy and Allen Butler; granddaughter-in-law, Teresa Christopher; great-grandchildren, Dale III, Julianna, and Keira Christopher; sisters, Rose Battiste-Moore, Marie Battiste, Amy VanderBreggen, Leona Battiste-Marks, and Deborah Mallory; brothers-in-law, Levi Moore, Kenneth VanderBreggen, Randolph “JJ” Marks, and Michael Mallory; brothers, Leon and Alvin Battiste; sisters-in-law, Nieta Battiste and Patricia Battiste; nieces, Cyd Williams, LaVerne Battiste, Laurel Battiste Brady, Lina Battiste Martin, Charmaine Battiste-Joseph, Keya Battiste-Romney, Kenya Donadelle, Janeal Marks, Charisma Stratton, Stephanie Richards, Elma Brunson, Beverly Clarke-Hodge, Joycelyn Petersen, Euranie Battiste, and Denise Battiste; nephews, Anthony “Tony” Benjamin, Andre Burgess, Leon “Jocomo” and Lucien Battiste, Alvin Battiste, jr. Jason Mercer, Keryn Donadelle, Randolph “Randy” Marks, Roy and James Battiste, Rudolph “Rudy” and Clarence “Junie” Clarke Jr., and Walter Battiste; special nieces, Janeal Marks, Kenya Donadelle, and Charmaine Battiste Joseph; special nephews, Rudy Clarke, Randy Marks, Keryn Donadelle, Andre Burgess, and Anthony Benjamin; special great-nephews, Jessende and Jasiri “JoJo” James; St. Croix cousins, Clarissa Nixon, Anna James, Almanzo and Alphonso “Ray” Hansen, Juanita Williams, Elizabeth Tutien, Joseph and Randy “Akio” Rawlins; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Second viewing will be held on Feb. 17, 2023, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Holy Family Church (in Anna’s Retreat) followed by “A Celebration of Life Service” at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery #1.
Funeral Service arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
