It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public of the passing of our matriarch, Dolores Daurex Marcus Hansen, of Estate Anna’s Hope known to many as “Dee” or “Mother Diva”. Dolores Hansen departed this life on Feb. 26, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile A. Hansen Sr.; sons, Emile Jr. and Earl Hansen; great grandson, Elvis Hansen Jr.; mother, Madora Poulis; father, Joseph “Harlem Joe” Marcus Sr.; sisters, Rita Simeon and Shirley Marcus; brothers, Lewis Simeon, Joseph Jr. and Phillip Marcus.
She is survived by her son, Elvis L. Hansen Sr.; daughters, Emily, Ericka, Ena Hansen and Evette Hansen-Ambrose; adopted sons, James “Bobo” Bates, Elroy “Bebe” Bates Jr., Dennis “Barrel” Carter and Francis “Frankie” King; adopted daughters, Sandra Rice-Herbert and Coretta Bates; grandchildren, Elvis, Frances, Kimberly, Oneysha, James, Dante Hansen, Akil Emanuel, Shaniece, Troy Jr., Courtney and Aaliyah Ambrose, Shakeel Nelson, Jamal James; great-grandchildren, Ava Hansen, Dante Hansen Jr. and Nevaeh Aponte; sisters, Marilyn Donawa and Former Senator Alicia “Chucky” Hansen; adopted sisters,
Angelita Encarnacion, Ada Williams, Maria Tangiane Encarnacion; brothers, Lorne “Chunky” and Wade “Tex” Harrigan, Kenneth “Chubby” and Enrique “Pinky” Williams; nieces, Former Senator Norma Pickard-Samuel, Donna and Myrna Pickard, Lerena Donawa, Nicole, Kava, Kenyatta Marcus, Shelbourne Simeon, Rachel Sealey, Latoya Tonge, Chantel Harrigan, Roslynn Daniel, Tricia and Knatasha Harrigan, Kenya, Natasha and Akeena Williams and Elizabeth Hansen Watley, Violet Ebbesen, Vivian Ebbesen-Fludd, Deletta Ebbesen, Michelle and Maureen Hansen, Myrna Wilkens, Melba Hansen; nephews, Clarence Jr. and Alfred Donawa Sr., Eric, Joseph Jr and Oscar Marcus, Roy Simeon, Noel Harrigan, Esdel Jr. and Erskin Hansen, Malik, Akeena, Enrique Jr. and Michael Williams, Vincent Ebbesen, Michael Hansen, Former Senator Emmett Hansen, Ronald and Roland Plaskett, Leroy and Ludvig Danielson, Terrance and Trevor Fletcher; daughter-in-law, Sarah Hansen; son-in- law, Troy Ambrose Sr.; sisters-in-law, Enid Ebbesen and Ena Fletcher; brothers-in-law, Clarence Donawa Sr., Eric Hansen and Esdel Hansen Sr.; cousins, Urylee Burke, Anita Nibbs, Ethlyn Brown, Gladwin “DJ Sax” Johnson, George “Mr. H” Harley, Dian, Kenya, Norine, George Knight and family, Florine Osborne, Eleanor Phillips, Rita Jackson, Winston Phillips, Lorraine Nibbs, Patrick Phillips, Marva, Risa, Elizabeth, Mona, Maria Grigg, Renee M. Petersen, Doris P. and Henrique McAlpin, Adams and family, Estelleen Andrews, Harman Marcus, Elton and family Marcus, Helen Stanley, Eluise Williams, Orsil “Sweelo” Sameul, Linda Escobar; other family and friends, Suzette Bough James and family, Rose Jacobs, Osborne Family, Elroy Heyliger, Kamal Pereira, Dezarea Niles, Wayne Sealey, Jaunita Reobuck, Roebuck family, Nelly Garcia and family, Jurene Canton, Winifred Canton, Wanda Morris, Fremont Canton, Phyllis Gerard and family, Florette and Pauline Begraff, Edna Thomas, Gloria Waterman, Shermel Browne, Annie Edwards family, Burke Family, Alric Emanuel Sr., Barbara Donastorg, Barbara Gibbs, Delino King and family, Wilmot Edwards and The Retirees Group, Judge Emile Henderson III, Clude Knight and family, the Anna’s Hope family, CHS Class of 93 family, Elroy Bates Sr., Rudy O’Reilly, Former Governor Kenneth Mapp, Former Senator Kurt Vialet and family, Senator Kenneth Gittens, former Senator Myron Jackson, Magdalene Gordon, Christian Family, Joann Samuel, Harvey family, Bahcelia Joseph, Hillsiders, Pauline Humphrey, Agnes Jeffers, Alda Francis, Agnes Carr, American Legion Post 85. Other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Johns Episcopal Church. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Christiansted Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.