Doloris Wheatley Vanterpool
The family of Doloris Wheatley Vanterpool regretfully announce her passing.
Doloris was born in 1937 on the island of Anegada, to Wilford Leroy and Henrietta Agusta Wheatley.
Doloris was the third of ten children born to her parents. She attended the Methodist Anegada School and attended the Methodist Church on Anegada where she sang in the choir.
Doloris married Anton Vanterpool and raised six children, three boys and three girls.
Eventually, Doloris and Anton moved the family to St. Thomas looking for a better life.
Over the years Doloris worked hard at many jobs for her family. The last job she held before retirement was at the Territorial Public Defender’s office.
Doloris loved to travel and had many family trips over the years. Doloris loved her family, and they love her. She prayed for all her children every day and night. She was the glue that kept us all together.
Doloris left us at the age of 83. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday July 1, at 10 a.m. at Turnbull Funeral Home. She leaves behind the Vanterpool, White, Hanley, Squiabro, and Wheatley families. She will live on forever in our hearts.
