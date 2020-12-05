We regret to announce the passing of Donald A. Henry, who died Nov. 20, 2020.
The viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Donald Austin Henry is survived by his sons, David Henry and Guy Henry; wife, Cherie Scharf Henry; daughter-in-law, Terri B. Henry; grandchildren, K'Quane, K'Quadeem and K'Quayendeh Henry; great-grandchildren, Nas and Nori Underwood; nieces, Franscine (June) Athill and Hildred Henry; nephew, Robert (Robbie) Henry, Hue Henry, John Athill; great-nieces, Antoinette Athill-Christmas, Carol Henry, Aisha Henry, Nichole Latalladi, Josette Christopeher, Marika Isom, Nathassin Athill, Kande Athill, Charisa Athill; great-nephews, Anthony Henry, Wenthorth Athill, Jaren Athill; cousin, Honorable Esco Lorene Henry; and a host of cousins, extended family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
