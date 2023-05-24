Donald C. Herbert died on May 3, 2023, St. Thomas USVI.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn A. Herbert; sisters, Laurencia Herbert and Brenda Christensen; brothers, Tyrone, Dion, Derrick and Daryl Herbert; nieces, Tenisha Alguero-Shipp, Tameka Herbert, I’fuela Hendricks; great nieces, Lilla and Aniiya Shipp; nephews, Jason Innis, Tremaine, Sr. Daequan, Jamar Charleswell, Khalil Hendricks, Ray Acoy, Nyheem Francis, Omari Christensen; great nephew, Tremaine, Jr. (Herbert), Tristan Thompson and Masiiya Shipp; sister-in-law, Karen Herbert; aunt, Marva Benjamin.
Many cousins, nieces, nephews too numerous to mention.
Honorable family, Verne George, Ethy Cills/Brazier, Felicia Brazier, Tarique Fahie, Lenore Gibson, Thelma Joseph Goodwin, Qusten Innis, Andrea Gumbs.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Viewing and tributes at 9 to 11 a.m. followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
