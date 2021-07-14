For 38 years, our family was blessed to share the life of Donald Stanley George III. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce his passing on June 18, 2021, which is exactly one month before the anniversary of his father’s (Donald “Boysie” George) passing on July 18, 2009.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Curline Smith-George; grandmother, Erma Dowe-George; sons, Ja’Mouri George and Jahmani Stapleton-George; daughters, Jada, Jan’ee, Ja’Dalia and Ja’Nylah George; son by affection, Lamar Stapleton; cousin like a brother, Kareem Tatem; sister he never had, Taliah Bryan; aunts, Ingrid DeWindt, Cheryl Prince, Monica Powell, Alicia Guiler, Velma George, Yvonne “Netty” Rhymer, Verna Henley, and Bernadine Hall; uncles, Allen, Verne, and Ashley “Ashanti” George, Herman “Porgy” George, and Conrad “Spinks” Henley; great-uncle, Oscar “Chipito” Rollins; godparents Cleopatra Donadelle, Maria Ayala, Doris Daniel, Phillis “Penny” Rollins, Hilary Sasso and Glanville Fraser; family friends, Gisele Flanders, Angie Arnold, Jacqueline Callwood, Lester Harvey, Carlton “Blacky” Charleswell and Merna Pigott; special friends, Tammy Stapleton, Cortney Hines, Tshai Adams, Raquel Donovan, Delroy Thomas, and Bowci Celaire, and many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, July 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be Friday, July 16, at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church with services starting immediately at 10 am.
Interment will follow at Western Cemetery.
