Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Donald Turnbull on June 14, 2021, at the age of 84, at his residence.
He was survived by his daughter, Nicole Hobson Turnbull; sons, Donald Turnbull Jr. and Charles Francis; grandchildren, Malik Francis, Victor Francis, Talia Francis and Noelle Hobson; former wife, Esther Turnbull; sisters, Mavis Turnbull, Murrain Richards and Doris Turnbull Wells; brothers, former Gov. Dr. Charles W. Turnbull and Vernald Turnbull; brother-in-law, Clarence R. Wells, stepbrother, Cecil Forbes; nieces, Barbara Clay, Brittany Clay, Bria Clay, Brianna Turner, Cherisse Wells, Monique Cypress, Arianna Cypress, Lumisha Turnbull; nephews, Antoine Turnbull, Avery Turnbull, Aaron Turnbull, Darrell Cypress, Ethan Cypress, Colin Cypress, Donald Clay, Jamal R. Wells and Vernon Forbes; special cousins, Icina Turnbull Carty, Juel T.R. Molloy, Bernice A. Turnbull, Winston Turnbull, Lorna Turnbull Jackson, Marilyn Turnbull David, Angel Turnbull, Mario Turnbull, Raymond Turnbull, Adolphus Turnbull, Thomas Turnbull, Illina Turnbull, George Turnbull, Adorothy Turnbull, Louis Turnbull and Atama Turnbull.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Christchurch Methodist Church in Rothschild Francis Market Square at 10 a.m. Tributes start at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and that social distancing be adhered to.
