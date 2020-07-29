We regret to announce the passing of Donna Elizabeth Henley, who died on July 12, 2020.
The first viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
She is survived by her son, Rehalio Henley; granddaughter, Isabelle Henley; brother, Julien Henley Sr.; sisters, Yvonne and LaVerne Henley, Lena Henley-Thompson; uncles, James Franklin, John Alfred, and Thomas White; aunts, Gladia Matthews and Catherine Faulkner; nephews, Riel, Deneen, Renel, and Jaime Frazer, Vanley Ludvig, and Julien Henley Jr.; nieces, Tisha Lennard, Kai Mulley, Kim Ludvig, Lezlie Weaver, Jordan Henley; grandnephews, Tyrell Bell, DeKai Mulley, Veejay Glasford, Nakari Drew, Jeremiah Ciprian, Riel Frazer Jr., Jace Frazer, Shaquille Ludvig, Adonis and Dayo Weaver, Tyree Henley; grandnieces, Symra Hendrickson, JoDeen and Jeanette Frazer, Neyteri Henley, Mia Van Holten, Arianna, Iyland, and Kali Frazer, Khaleesi Weaver; great-grandnephew, Trent T. A. Thomas; brothers-in-law, Charles Frazer and Darril Thompson; sister-in-law, Shyra Raymond-Henley; special friends, Lydia Blyden, Myrna George, Norraine (Stacie) and Carol White, CAHS Class of 1972
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
