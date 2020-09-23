With a deep sense of sorrow and sadness, the Henley, Thomas and Adams' families of Tortola and St. Thomas announces the passing of Mrs. Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams at her home in St. Thomas on Sept. 3, 2020.
She is survive by her husband, Mario Elwollis Adams; her children, Dale Adams, Vickilyn "Candy" Adams Brown and Wayne "Facts Man" Adams; grandchildren, D'Wayne James and Dr. Kayla Brown; great-grandchildren, Dejah James and Darian James; son-in-law, Edwin Ohanio Brown; and sister- in-law, Ivy Adams Creque.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Augusta Thomas; her sisters, Louise Donovan, Mildred Donovan, Lucinda Williams, Mabel "Lily" Jacobs and Claris Francis; and her brothers, Liston "Cooper" Thomas, Vandel Thomas and Vernon "Shakey" Thomas.
Her surviving siblings are Earline Thomas Smith, Ludrick Thomas, Stanford Thomas (sister-in-law Edris Brathwaite Thomas), Mayrose Thomas Adams (brother-in-law Orthlie Adams) and Janet Thomas Doeh; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Mrs. Adams was a faithful member of Wesley Methodist Church, a member of Class No. 8 and a member of the Craft Club.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Due to the COVID health crisis all attendees must adhere to government guidelines; face coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
