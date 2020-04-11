Doreen “Dee” Alberta Harley, 85, transitioned on March 26, 2020 in Williamsburg, Va.
Born on St. Thomas on Nov. 14, 1934, to the late Isaac Williams and Alice Eliza George, she is survived by her only child, Denise Niles Fernandes; son-in-law, Joseph Fernandes; grandchildren, Dr. Brian Joseph Fernandes and Nicole Doreen Fernandes; brother, Lawrence Williams; sister, Flora Edwards; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Doreen moved to New York in 1951 in search of better employment
opportunities. She settled in the Bronx where she worked as a nurse’s aide and then became an OB/GYN technician at Jacobi Hospital. She truly enjoyed caregiving for the mothers and their newborns during the labor and delivery process. Doreen retired from Jacobi Hospital in 1996 after 40 years of service. A devoted mother and grandmother, she moved to Williamsburg, Va., in 1997 to be closer to her daughter and family. She enjoyed needlecrafts, traveling, reading, shopping and home decorating.
The family wishes to thank Morningside of Williamsburg, Community Care Hospice and Bayada Home Health for the compassionate and tender care she received during her final months.
Doreen was welcomed by a heavenly reunion of her predeceased brothers and sisters, Austin Malone, Ellery Hedrington, Madeline Francis, Oralda Williams, Ivy Hodge, Ianthe Benjamin, Melvin Williams, Rosita Thomas, Achille Thomas, Eldra Newton and Edward Thomas.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis. She will be laid to rest in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Professional services entrusted to Whiting’s Funeral Home, Williamsburg, Va., and Hurley Funeral Home in St. Thomas. May she rest in peace.
