Mrs. Doreen Frederick was born on the island of Antigua, WI on April 15, 1939, but was a resident of Smith Bay, St. Thomas from 1966. She passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 84.
Mrs. Doreen Frederick is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Frederick Sr., and her children, Anthony Frederick, Alston Frederick, Peter Joseph Sr., Augustine Joseph, Gloria Frederick, Jasmine Frederick, Kathleen Frederick, Rosalyn Frederick-Webster, and John Frederick Jr. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelina Martin and her granddaughter, Janis (KeKe) Joseph.
The first viewing will be held at the Blyden Memorial Chapel on May 11, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held May 12, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church, Anna's Retreat, St. Thomas, USVI. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas, USVI. To share a special memory or tribute, please visit Turnbull’s Funeral Home’s website at www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
