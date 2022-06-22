The loving family of our beloved Doreen Ileta Hanley regrets to announce her passing on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Thomas at the age of 74.
She was beautiful and vibrant, from Beach Road, Nevis, born to the late Charles “Charlie” Powell and Marion Herbert Powell on Jan. 15, 1948.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles “Charlie” Powell and Marion Powell; and brothers, Wilbert and Maurice Powell.
She is survived by her loving family; husband, Wingrove S. Hanley Sr.; sons, Wingrove S. Hanley Jr. and Cornell C. Hanley; adopted daughters, Rosalind Hanley-Stapleton and Edris Hanley; son-in-law, Levi Stapleton Sr.; daughter-in-law, Charmaine DC Hanley; sisters, Calmeta and Soleter Powell, Louizier Allen; sister-in-law, Zelma Charles; brother, Alvin Powell; nephews, Delvin, Delison and Edwin Allen, Jevon Hanley, Kevin Powell and Levi Stapleton Jr.; nieces, Dahlia John, Juanita Gumbs, Rena Kirby, Latasha Hanley, Delisha Powell, Vinesha Allen and Jenisha Stapleton; grandsons, Jadiah Bailey, Jordan and J’Marion Hanley and Wingrove “Tre” S. Hanley III; granddaughters, Caya M. Hanley and Laila S. Hanley; great-niece, J’Niya S. Hanley; special cousins, Ideta Young, Viola Morton, Esther Smithen, Therese Huggins, Winston Powell, Dyer family; special lifelong friends, Gracita Cole Brown, Sylvene Webbe Petty, Doris Archibald, Margaret Vaughn; special families, Halliday, Powell, Nisbett, Herbert, Pinney, Cole, Tweede, Browne, Paul, Charlemagne, Charles, Manners, Moving and Smith families; and other relatives, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is scheduled for Monday, June 27, at 9 to 10 a.m. at the Seven-day Adventist Church, Philadelphia Congregation located on Weymouth Rhymer Highway. The special color is gold or festive colors.
The celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m. and interment will follow immediately at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
